Curtain goes up on three-day HOPE FEST in Thrissur on Wednesday

The hybrid festival will showcase performances created during the pandemic

The curtain goes up on the three-day HOPE FEST, an year-end cultural festival, from Wednesday on the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi campus in Thrissur.

“The festival is organised on a small-scale but with a vision. It envisages rekindling the spirit of live performances for artistes and art enthusiasts that had come to a standstill due to the pandemic. The festival is a combination of live theatre performances, digital theatre and music performance,” said Akademi secretary Prabhakaran Pazhassi.

The festival will showcase performances created during the pandemic. “It’s an attempt to honour resilient artistes who have kept the art in the confines of available spaces, by shifting across mediums and considering alternative performance spaces,” he said.

Hybrid fest

HOPE FEST is not a theatre-centric festival. It is rather a hybrid fest that gives equal importance to music and other forms of expressions. Percussions, musicals, solos, clown shows, short plays, conversations, digital theatre videos and photo exhibitions will find space in the festival.

“It tries to provide space for various groups that try different vocabulary. Students who finish theatre studies seldom get platforms to perform in the State. This festival provides a space for them,” said V. Sasikumar, festival coordinator.

The event has been envisaged with a South Indian focus. This time, apart from Malayalam short plays and solos, there are performances from Tamil Nadu.

A retrospective photo exhibition, based on 12 years of International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), has been organised on the Akademi campus in connection with the festival.

Opening act

A percussion ensemble led by maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar will kick-start the event on Wednesday. A short play staged by Invisible Lighting Solutions Theatre company will be the opening act.

Takkunnu Oru Kathai by Erode Naadaga Kottakai Trust and Ungala Neenga Yeppadi Paakka Virumbareenga?, a solo by Perch Chennai, are the two performances from Tamil Nadu.

Urban Folk Project led by Shilpa Mudbi will transport the audience to the world of Yellamma through songs and stories. Kabir Project by Mooralala Marwada, a known Sufi folk singer from Kutch, Gujarat, will conclude the festival on December 31.

The festival also provides participation of students from the School of Drama and Fine Arts, Thrissur. A compilation of films from the Belfast International Art Festival will be broadcast on December 30.

Due to the COVID-19 protocol, entry is through pass, which can be obtained for free from the ticket counter at the venue.