Curtain goes up on Malappuram film fete

The 78th International Film Festival of Malappuram (IFFM) began at the Municipal Town Hall here on Thursday evening.

Inaugurating the three-day festival organised by Rasmi Film Society, dubbing artiste and actor Bhagyalakshmi said she would prefer giving voice to the voiceless to being the voice of heroines.

“The country is going through its worst phase where free speech and cultural activities are being gagged. People are being assessed based on their faiths,” she observed.

Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajan Babu presided over the function.

The festival began with the preamble of the Constitution being read out by lawyer V.M. Suresh Kumar.

Organising committee chairman V.P. Anil delivered the introductory speech. Artistes and art lovers who passed away recently were commemorated on the occasion. Director Unnikrishnan Avala released the festival book. Malappuram Municipal Chairperson C.H. Jameela draped Ms. Bhagyalakshmi with a shawl.

Unnikrishnan Avala’s Udalazham was screened on Thursday evening. Films such as The Cave and Pariyerum Perumal had good viewership on Friday. The Warden, Pain and Glory, and Human, Space, Time and Human were also screened.

Inaugurating an open forum, P. Ubaidulla, MLA, bewailed attempts to destroy public platforms for interactions and dialogues.

Films including Tel Aviv on Fire, Yavanika, Article 15, Diary of an Outsider, and Balloon will be screened on Saturday.

Purushan Kadalundi, MLA, will inaugurate the valedictory session.