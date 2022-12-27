ADVERTISEMENT

Curtain goes up on Keralotsavam sports competitions

December 27, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

‘Government will provide support for setting up training grounds in all panchayats’

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the government will provide all support for setting up training grounds in all grama panchayats.

He was inaugurating the State-level sports competitions in connection with Keralotsavam organised by the State Youth Welfare Board here on Tuesday.

“Sports can help the youth free themselves from the grip of addiction and emerge as better individuals. The government has been devising various schemes for promoting sports,” said the Minister who added that coaching will be ensured for children under the aegis of the Sports department and the Sports Council.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said the role of platforms such as Keralotsavam was commendable when it came to identifying the best talents. “It is a matter of pride that Kollam district got the opportunity to host the State-level sports competitions. Apart from generating best sportspersons, such platforms can also mould a healthy generation,” she said.

M. Mukesh, MLA, hoisted the flag. Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome, Kollam Corporation health standing committee chairperson U. Pavithra and State Sports Council president Mercy Kuttan were present.

3,400 athletes

Around 3,400 athletes will compete in the event that concludes on December 30. Competitions will be held in athletics, swimming, archery, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, chess, kabaddi, arm wrestling and tug-of-war. There will also be cultural programmes and seminars. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Sports in Kerala: Possibilities and Limitations’ at Quilon Athletic Club on December 28. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, will preside. A.A Rahim MP will be the chief guest. District Youth Coordinator S. Shabir; District Sports Council vice-president K. Ramabhadran and secretary S. Rajendran Nair; and district sports officer V.C. Bijilal will participate.

