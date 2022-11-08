Curtain goes up on Kalpathy Ratholsavam in Palakkad

The flag-hoisting ceremony in progress at the Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy temple at Kalpathy in Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Curtain went up on the 10-day Kalpathy Ratholsavam in a festive ambience on Tuesday when the four major temples of Kalpathy hoisted the festival flags.

Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple, Manthakkara Mahaganapathy Temple, Lakshminarayana Perumal Temple and Chathapuram Prasanna Mahaganapathy Temple are jointly holding the Kalpathy Ratholsavam.

Although Monday evening had marked the beginning of the festival with a ritualistic Vaastu Santhi in Kalpathy villages, the hoisting of flags announced the formal launch of the Ratholsavam.

The 10-day festivities will culminate with the decorated mega wooden chariots of the respective temples rolling along the villages carrying their deities on November 14, 15 and 16. The Kalpathy festival will mark the beginning of various other temple festivals in 90-odd agraharams across the district. Those festivals will be held in six months.

Kalpathy Ratholsavam has a long history of religious fervour. The focus of the Ratholsavam will be on the main temple, Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Temple. The three chariots of this temple will take out the deities – Siva, Ganapathy and Murugan – along the Kalpathy villages on November 14, 15 and 16. The chariots of the other three temples will carry their respective deities only on November 14 and 16, that too in a limited manner.

Ramkumar Sivacharyar led the Vaastu Santhi with the rituals. He also spoke about the significance of the Ratholsavam.

On the sixth day of the festival, Manthakkara Mahaganapathy will be taken out in procession on a Mooshaka Vahanam with decorations. “It will be a wonderful sight to watch,” said K.S. Krishna, president of the New Kalpathy Gramajana Samooham.

K.V. Venkiteswara Sharma, popularly known among the people of Kalpathy as Ayyu Anna, who has been a priest at Manthakkara Mahaganapathy Temple for the past 51 years, gifted the temple a silver Mooshaka Vahana costing ₹12 lakh.

Kalpathy Ratholsavam was considered the biggest temple festival of Malabar when it was under the Madras province during the British Raj.