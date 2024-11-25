Curtain goes up on District School Arts Festival at Neyyattinkara

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated the five-day District School Arts Festival at Neyyattinkara here on Monday.

The main stage at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, hosted the inaugural around 4 p.m. The Minister, in his address, said school festivals had a significant role to play in maintaining peace in the State. Education was not limited to school textbooks. The State had an environment in which students belonging to various social and financial segments studied together as equals in the same classroom and shared friendships and happiness. Though many attempts had been made to destroy this harmony, these were overcome owing to the fruitful impact of the general education sector.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar delivered the keynote address. Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson P.K. Rajmohanan spoke.

The Minister felicitated Jahnavi Ashok, a student who created an image of the father of Malayalam cinema J.C. Daniel using Rubik’s Cube.

Mr. Ansalan felicitated schools that presented cultural programmes at the inaugural.

Row breaks out

Controversy reared its head early at the festival after parents of a student complained that he was made to climb the flag mast to untangle a rope during the flag hoisting ahead of the inauguration.

When the rope got tangled, a Plus Two student was tasked by the organisers to set it right. The National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme volunteer had received fire and safety training, and hence the student was asked to climb the flag mast, the organisers said. However, the parents alleged that sending their ward up without taking safety precautions was a huge lapse on the part of the organisers.

