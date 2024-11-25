ADVERTISEMENT

Curtain goes up on District School Arts Festival at Neyyattinkara

Updated - November 25, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

School festivals have a significant role to play in maintaining peace in the State: Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies minister G.R. Anil inaugurates the District School Arts Festival in Neyyattinkara on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students participating in Band competition as part of District School Arts Festival at Neyyattinkara assembled around the statue of J.C Daniel, the Father of Malayalam Cinema, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The birth anniversary of J.C Daniel will be celebrated on November 28. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Students participating in Kathakali competition as part of District School Arts Festival getting ready at Government Girls High school in Neyyattinkara on Monday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated the five-day District School Arts Festival at Neyyattinkara here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main stage at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, hosted the inaugural around 4 p.m. The Minister, in his address, said school festivals had a significant role to play in maintaining peace in the State. Education was not limited to school textbooks. The State had an environment in which students belonging to various social and financial segments studied together as equals in the same classroom and shared friendships and happiness. Though many attempts had been made to destroy this harmony, these were overcome owing to the fruitful impact of the general education sector.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar delivered the keynote address. Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson P.K. Rajmohanan spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister felicitated Jahnavi Ashok, a student who created an image of the father of Malayalam cinema J.C. Daniel using Rubik’s Cube.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ansalan felicitated schools that presented cultural programmes at the inaugural.

Row breaks out

Controversy reared its head early at the festival after parents of a student complained that he was made to climb the flag mast to untangle a rope during the flag hoisting ahead of the inauguration.

When the rope got tangled, a Plus Two student was tasked by the organisers to set it right. The National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme volunteer had received fire and safety training, and hence the student was asked to climb the flag mast, the organisers said. However, the parents alleged that sending their ward up without taking safety precautions was a huge lapse on the part of the organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US