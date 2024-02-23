ADVERTISEMENT

Curtain goes up on 80th film festival at Malappuram

February 23, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Abdul Latheef Naha K 5949

Lyricist Rafeek Ahamed inaugurating the 80th film festival organised by the Rasmi Film Society at Malappuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

MALAPPURAM

The 80th international film festival organised by Rasmi Film Society began at the municipal town hall here on Friday. Lyricist Rafeek Ahamed inaugurated the two-day festival. Malappuram municipal chairman Mujeeb Kaderi felicitated the poet.

Rasmi Film Society president and festival director Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function. V.P. Anil introduced the festival theme. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, released the festival book by giving the first copy to Asha Kalluvalappil and Nancy K.R.

Researcher K. Shyama recited a poem of O.N.V. Kurup. Rasmi Film Society patrons S. Gopu, S. Sanjay and A. Sreedharan commemorated the Jnanpith laureate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is being held in association with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, the Indian Film Society Federation, the State Information and Public Relations Department, and Malappuram Municipality. Kottakkal Murali and Suresh C. spoke.

The inaugural session adopted a resolution protesting against a disparaging social media campaign against poet and public speaker Alankode Leelakrishnan.

Mr. Rafeek Ahamed gave away prizes and certificates to Agnida Premadas and Sandra Lakshmi, who won an experience sharing competition held as part of a literary camp held recently.

Festival general convener Anil K. Kuruppan welcomed the gathering. Haneefa Rajaji proposed a vote of thanks. Vignesh P. Sasidharan’s film Scheherezade was the inaugural film screened at the festival.

Four or five acclaimed films will be screened on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US