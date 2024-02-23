GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Curtain goes up on 80th film festival at Malappuram

February 23, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Abdul Latheef Naha K 5949
Lyricist Rafeek Ahamed inaugurating the 80th film festival organised by the Rasmi Film Society at Malappuram on Friday.

Lyricist Rafeek Ahamed inaugurating the 80th film festival organised by the Rasmi Film Society at Malappuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

MALAPPURAM

The 80th international film festival organised by Rasmi Film Society began at the municipal town hall here on Friday. Lyricist Rafeek Ahamed inaugurated the two-day festival. Malappuram municipal chairman Mujeeb Kaderi felicitated the poet.

Rasmi Film Society president and festival director Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function. V.P. Anil introduced the festival theme. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, released the festival book by giving the first copy to Asha Kalluvalappil and Nancy K.R.

Researcher K. Shyama recited a poem of O.N.V. Kurup. Rasmi Film Society patrons S. Gopu, S. Sanjay and A. Sreedharan commemorated the Jnanpith laureate.

The festival is being held in association with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, the Indian Film Society Federation, the State Information and Public Relations Department, and Malappuram Municipality. Kottakkal Murali and Suresh C. spoke.

The inaugural session adopted a resolution protesting against a disparaging social media campaign against poet and public speaker Alankode Leelakrishnan.

Mr. Rafeek Ahamed gave away prizes and certificates to Agnida Premadas and Sandra Lakshmi, who won an experience sharing competition held as part of a literary camp held recently.

Festival general convener Anil K. Kuruppan welcomed the gathering. Haneefa Rajaji proposed a vote of thanks. Vignesh P. Sasidharan’s film Scheherezade was the inaugural film screened at the festival.

Four or five acclaimed films will be screened on Saturday.

