November 26, 2024e-Paper

Curtain goes up on 35th Malappuram district school arts fest

Nearly 10,000 students from schools across the district are contesting in 315 events; tribal arts forms such as Mangalamkali, Paniya dance, Malapulayattam, Irula dance, and Paliya dance inluded in fest

Published - November 26, 2024 11:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The team of NSSEMHS, Tirur, which won the first prize in Yakshagaanam (HS category) contest at the Malappuram district school arts fest on Tuesday.

The team of NSSEMHS, Tirur, which won the first prize in Yakshagaanam (HS category) contest at the Malappuram district school arts fest on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Curtain went up on the 35th district school arts festival at Kottakkal near here on Tuesday. The five-day festival is being held at Government Raja’s Higher Secondary School, Kottakkal, and A.K.M. Higher Secondary School, Kottur.

Alaina Suresh J. from Government Higher Secondary School, Thrikkavu, who won the first prize in Ottanthullal, posing for a selfie with her mother.

Alaina Suresh J. from Government Higher Secondary School, Thrikkavu, who won the first prize in Ottanthullal, posing for a selfie with her mother. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, inaugurated the festival. Kottakkal Municipal chairperson K. Haneesha presided over the function. District Collector V.R. Vinod was the chief guest. Nearly 10,000 students from schools across the district are contesting in 315 events.

The team of MES HSS, Irimbiliyam, Valancheri, which won the first prize in Poorakali (HS Category).

The team of MES HSS, Irimbiliyam, Valancheri, which won the first prize in Poorakali (HS Category). | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Five tribal arts forms such as Mangalamkali, Paniya dance, Malapulayattam, Irula dance, and Paliya dance are included in the festival from this year following demands from tribal communities across the State.

The team of KHMHSS, Alatthiyoor, Tirur, which won the first prize in Mangalamkali (HS Category).

The team of KHMHSS, Alatthiyoor, Tirur, which won the first prize in Mangalamkali (HS Category). | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Mangalamkali is a dance ritual followed by the Mavilan tribes of North Kerala. Paniya dance is a traditional folk dance performed by the Paniya tribes in the northern regions of Kerala. Malapulayattam, also known as Chikk Attam, is a tribal dance performed by the Malapulayan tribals of Idukki district. Irula dance is a traditional folk art form performed by the Irula community in the Attappadi area of Palakkad district. Paliya dance is a traditional dance form associated with the Paliya community in the Kumali area of Idukki.

The Parichamuttukali team of Fathima Matha Higher Secondary School, Tirur, which won the first prize in high school category.

The Parichamuttukali team of Fathima Matha Higher Secondary School, Tirur, which won the first prize in high school category. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Krishnendu B. from Modern Higher Secondary School, Pottur, won the first prize in Nangiarkoothu in higher secondary category.

Ardra K.A. of Modern Higher Secondary School, Pottur, who won the first prize in Ottan Tullal (UP category).

Ardra K.A. of Modern Higher Secondary School, Pottur, who won the first prize in Ottan Tullal (UP category). | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Ardra K.A. from Modern Higher Secondary School, Pottur, won the first prize in Ottanthullal in UP category. In the high school category, Sreenandan S. from National High School, Kulathur, won the first prize. In the higher secondary category, Alaina Suresh from Government Higher Secondary School, Thrikkavu, won the first prize.

Gouri Nanda R. of MSM Higher Secondary School, Kallingal Parambu, who won the first prize in Kerala Nadanam (High School Category).

Gouri Nanda R. of MSM Higher Secondary School, Kallingal Parambu, who won the first prize in Kerala Nadanam (High School Category). | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

N. Devikrishnan from CHM Higher Secondary School, Pookkolathur, won the first prize in pencil drawing in the high school category.

Parthiv Ambadi from PTM Higher Secondary School, Thazhekode, won the first prize in Chakyarkoothu in the high school category.

Published - November 26, 2024 11:51 pm IST

