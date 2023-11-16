HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curtain falls on Kalpathy car festival

Kalpathy car fest is a replica of the Mayavaram (currently Mayladuthurai) chariot festival in Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of people came to Palakkad to witness the finale of the 10-day-long festival

November 16, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chariots from various temples in Kalpathy stationed in front of the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Sree Viswanathaswamy temple, the main venue of the Kalpathy Car Festival, for the Rathasangamom to mark the conclusion of the three-day car festival at Kalpathy in Palakkad on Thursday.

Chariots from various temples in Kalpathy stationed in front of the Sree Visalakshi Sametha Sree Viswanathaswamy temple, the main venue of the Kalpathy Car Festival, for the Rathasangamom to mark the conclusion of the three-day car festival at Kalpathy in Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Kalpathy Tamil Brahmin village here on Thursday witnessed the famous convergence of all deities guarding the village and its people.

Thousands of devotees stood testimony to the confluence of deities such as Siva, Parvathi, Ganapati, Ganesha, and Vishnu. The religious fervour reached its peak as the deities mounted on their respective chariots converged at Therumutty in front of the main temple, Sri Visalakshi Sameta Viswanatha Swami Temple.

Six giant chariots of Kalpathy temples came face to face in one of the rare confluences of gods as the sun slowly began to set. Devotees stood in absolute awe and offered prayers and floral tributes.

The lavishly decorated chariot of Viswanatha Swami (Siva), accompanied by that of Subramanian and Ganapati, stood in the centre of Therumutty. Soon, the chariots of Manthakkara Maha Ganapati, Chathapuram Prasanna Maha Ganapati, and Lakshmi Narayana Perumal (Vishnu), joined them.

The chariot-mounted deities reached Therumutty after traversing through the village. As they stood in front of Sri Visalakshi Sameta Viswanatha Swami Temple, people turned to them in fervent supplication seeking their blessings.

The convergence of deities of Sri Visalakshi Sameta Viswanatha Swami Temple, Manthakkara Sri Maha Ganapati Temple of New Kalpathy, Chathapuram Sri Prasanna Maha Ganapti Temple, and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple of Old Kalpathy, marked the finale of the 10-day religious festivities famously known as Kalpathy Ratholsavam.

Hundreds of people from different parts of the State and outside had reached Kalpathy to witness the festival. The government had given a holiday for educational institutions and government offices in Palakkad taluk. A large posse of police personnel was on duty. They regulated traffic as well as the flow of devotees.

Kalpathy car fest is a replica of the Mayavaram (currently Mayladuthurai) chariot festival in Tamil Nadu.

Scores of stalls were opened selling a wide variety of items from food stuff to toys. People savoured different types of bhajis, fries and sweets. Women and children were seen squeezing through the crowds carrying toys, balloons, ornaments, and vessels.

The car festival is held annually with a view to preserving the Vedic traditions of the Tamil Brahmin community. The festival is also an occasion for family reunion for the people of Kalpathy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.