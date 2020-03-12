Curtailing session: BAC to decide today

Thiruvananthapuram

12 March 2020 23:30 IST

Move alarmist, says Chennithala

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Kerala Assembly will convene on Friday to deliberate whether or not to cut short its current session against the backdrop of the COVD-19 threat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the House on Thursday that Independent legislator P.C. George and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA K.N. Khader had argued for curtailing the current sitting till the pestilence receded. As the first step, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan had banned visitors to the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the public should not be scared but must be vigilant and take measures to prevent its spread. Mr. Vijayan said that on Saturday Cabinet Ministers would spread out to districts and hold conferences with respective District Collectors and local body office-bearers to cobble together a grassroots-level strategy to reassure the public and mitigate the economic fallout and disruption caused by the pandemic.

He was making a statement in the Assembly under Rule 300 regarding the situation in the State in the wake of COVID-19 spread and the measures taken by the government.

Cong. stand

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala termed the move to shorten the session as alarmist. Congress State chief Mullappally Ramachandran said that if Kerala adjourns its Assembly, it would send a wrong message to the world.