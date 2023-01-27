Curriculum should be modified to improve Scientific temper: Minister 

January 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

Five-day-long Southern India Science Fair, organised by the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, under the Union Ministry of Culture, and the Kerala State General Education department, began here on Friday.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the 34th Science Fair, which is being held at Chaldean Syrian Higher Secondary School. The mela was kicked off with an exhibition of science experiments by students of Chaldean School.

“The Education department has been modifying the school curriculum with a focus on science. Logical thinking is as important as science aptitude. There are efforts to conduct school science fairs in a more elaborate manner. The objective is to develop science aptitude in each student. Only science can lead the world forward. We need to excel in modern science, including space science and nanotechnology,” the Minister said.

At a time when superstitions and communal violence have been tightening their grips in society, the new generation should fight them with the power of science. He asked the students to come up with inventions that will make the lives of people more comfortable and will bring equality in society.

Science fairs will help encourage science and research aptitude in children, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who presided over the function, said.

“The government wants to convert their curiosity and enthusiasm for social development. Let the young generation be successful in defending logical thinking and scientific temper,” she said.

Around 200 participants, including teachers and students from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry, will become a part of the fair. In addition to individual and group events for students, there will be competitions for the teachers too. Seminars and cultural programmes will also be part of the science fair.