Curriculum revision: work on new textbooks to begin in April

January 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Work on writing the new textbooks as part of the school curriculum revision in the State will begin in April. The first phase of textbook writing will be completed by October 31.

A final decision on the schedule will be taken at a joint meeting of the State school curriculum steering committee and curriculum core committee here on Tuesday.

Earlier too, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had indicated that the first phase of textbook writing would be completed by October and learning would get under way in the session beginning June 2024 using the textbooks prepared in the first phase.

In the first phase, textbooks of Classes 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are likely to be readied. New textbooks will be implemented for Classes 2,4, 6, 8, and 10 in the second phase. A decision on this will be taken at the meeting on Tuesday as also on the critical issue of revision of textbooks for higher secondary classes.

The action plan for preparing the textbooks on the basis of the curriculum framework will also be decided at the meeting.

Position papers on 26 different areas for preparing the curriculum framework will be published by January 31. The papers will include suggestions that arose during public discussions, those put forward by students, and those received on the online tech platform developed by KITE for submitting suggestions online.

On the basis of the position papers, a draft curriculum framework will be prepared and seminars, discussions, and interactions held on it at regional level by February 28. The recommendations made at these events will be incorporated and the final curriculum framework will be ready to be published by March 31.