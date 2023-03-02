Curriculum revision for comprehensive growth of students: Kerala CM

March 02, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All-round development of children is imperative in these changing times. It is with this objective in mind that school curriculum revision is being implemented in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after giving away awards to the winners of the third season of Haritha Vidyalayam education reality show organised by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to find models of excellence in public schools here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said the government is attempting to transform the State into a knowledge society. Schools have a huge role to play in this. But learning is not limited to classrooms. Students have to be linked to the world knowledge network. Teachers should take the initiative for this. They should understand the life experiences of the new generation and teach in a manner that is connected to those experiences.

Besides newer areas of study, an awareness of history should also be created among students, Mr. Vijayan said.

The increase in student strength in State schools was a result of interventions such as basic infrastructure development and improvement in academic standards, he said.

State schools are creating new models of excellence, but these are often ignored. The Haritha Vidyalayam reality show is significant in such a scenario. It holds up these models and presents these in a manner that other schools too can adopt these, the Chief Minister pointed out.

The first prize in the reality show was shared by Odappallam GHS High School in Wayanad district and Purathur GUPS in Malappuram district.

GLPS Eravipuram in Kollam district and GOHSS Edathanattukara in Palakkad shared the second prize.

The third prize was shared by GVHSS Kadakkal in Kollam district and GLPS Kadakkarappally in Alappuzha district.

The schools that bagged the top three prizes received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, ₹7 lakh, and ₹5 lakh respectively.

Four schools that were finalists were presented with a purse of ₹2 lakh each and a trophy. Six schools that received a special mention received ₹50,000 each.

Government HSS for the Deaf, Jagathy, in the capital city and Thiruvalla CSI VHSS for the Deaf received a cash award of ₹25,000 each for the performance in the show.