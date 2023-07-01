Curriculum revision focuses on student-centric learning

July 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The State government aims at establishing a student-centric learning system in the higher education sector through curriculum revision, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

Interacting with the academic experts to brief about the comprehensive curriculum revision here on Friday, she highlighted the need to turn the prevailing system of teacher-centric learning to an interactive approach. “Courses should focus on self-learning so that basic skills and creativity of students can be developed independently. Students should be able to address and find solutions to problems that are closely related to people’s lives such as agriculture, industry, health and environment. Teachers, on the other hand, should serve as inspiration for the students,” she said.

Radical changes will be implemented at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the first phase of the initiative. The curriculum has been designed to bridge the skill gap between employment and education sectors. Students enrolled in a four-year undergraduate course can enter the workforce after three years. Those interested in research can continue to the fourth year. Those studying for four years will receive support for research and internships.

She added that while some universities have agreed to commence some courses under the new system this year itself, it will be fully implemented by next year only.

Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) C.T. Aravindakumar presided over. MGU Syndicate members and teachers of affiliated colleges participated.