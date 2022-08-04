Kerala

Curriculum revision: focus groups begin work

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 04, 2022 21:49 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:50 IST

Focus groups have been formed for framing the State Curriculum Framework as part of the curriculum revision from pre-primary to higher secondary school level.

The State Curriculum Framework will be framed in four areas — pre-primary, school education, adult education, and teacher education.

Twenty-five focus groups have started functioning. The focus groups are chaired by prominent education experts, such as those from Central universities, Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, State universities and so on. The focus group discussions are expected to be completed by September.

