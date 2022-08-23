Curriculum note drops mention of bench sharing by boys and girls

Note prepared for public discussion on State Curriculum Framework

There is no mention of girls and boys sitting together in the classroom in a note prepared for public discussion as part of the school curriculum revision.

The note prepared for public discussion on the State Curriculum Framework was released at a function here on Tuesday.

A draft note prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training had earlier mooted the idea of boys and girls sharing a bench in an attempt to avoid any discrimination based on gender. This had come on the heels of controversy over gender-neutral uniforms and coeducational schools and had kicked up a row, with many Muslim organisations coming together to allege that gender neutrality was a ploy to bring in liberalism.

The draft note that was approved by the curriculum core committee on Tuesday raises concerns about the increasing incidence of violence against women, children, and transgenders; dowry deaths; killing in the name of love affairs; honour killings; and moral policing in the State. The school curriculum should be able to encourage the feeling of equality in order to overcome these ills, it says.

Though girls had made huge strides in academics, education based on gender justice was imperative to ensure that they were in the forefront in the job sector and other social sectors.

Curriculum, textbooks, school environment, and learning methods, were the main instruments for achieving gender justice. As the State transformed into a knowledge economy, changes were needed in the curriculum to ensure gender justice. Only if individuals and society acted without discriminating on the basis of gender could it lead to real development of children and social good.

Some of the aspects that require attention are opportunities for children to study and play and participate in life experiences in their homes without gender discrimination; making sure that the language children are introduced to is based on gender equality; and making the effort to bring in equal opportunities; sharing of duties, and gender-neutral approach in education activities.