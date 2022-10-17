Curriculum framework: workshop held for resource group members

Position papers, curriculum framework drafts to be prepared, and discussions in expert committees to be held

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 17, 2022 19:53 IST

A workshop for State-level resource group members was held here on Monday ahead of public discussions at various levels on the revision of school curriculum.

The subject was ‘Kerala Curriculum Framework: A Note for Public Debate’. The workshop discussed general issues related to education and details of the 26 focus areas that form the core of the curriculum framework. The members were told how to hold public discussions at the school, block and district levels, and to collate feedback. Position papers will be prepared after seeking opinions of people from different walks of life. Based on this, four drafts of curriculum framework will be prepared and discussed in the expert committees. Text books and related documents will be based on these frameworks.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip opened the workshop. Fifty five people from Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur districts participated, along with coordinators from District Institutes of Education Training and faculty members from the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

