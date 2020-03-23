Curfew in Kerala makes hand sanitisers

The District Jail in Kerala’s Alappuzha district has started making hand sanitisers. Last week, the State Prisons and Correctional Services Department directed the district jail authorities to begin the production of sanitisers to meet its growing demand in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 100 ml bottle of ‘Freedom sanitiser’ will cost ₹50.
“Already we have orders for sanitisers from the State Legal Service Authority,” said, R. Sajan, Superintendent, District Jail, Alappuzha. Besides, the inmates are making reusable masks.
