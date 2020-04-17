Curbs to ease in 10 districts

At least 10 districts in the State could expect partial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions soon.

Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur, classified as Orange B category regions, can dial down the intensity of the curfew from April 20. The districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam, categorised as Orange A regions, will follow suit from April 24.

Hotels can open

Restaurants and hotels in both the orange zones can open for business. The government has allowed dining-in service till 7 p.m. and takeaways till 8 p.m. The establishments can begin at 7 a.m.

The government has so far not included retail of legal liquor in the services permitted under the guidelines published on Friday. It has also not included bars, clubs, malls and beer and wine parlours in the list of allowed hospitality and retail amenities.

Life is expected to return to normalcy in Kottayam and Idukki districts, both categorised as green zones due to zero COVID-19 positive cases, quicker than other localities.

The districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, categorised as the red zone, would remain under total lockdown until May 3.Epidemic hotspots in these districts will be sealed off from the rest of the State.

The government will allow movement of private vehicles in orange zones on alternate days for registration plates ending odd and even numbers. Citizens travelling for urgent matters and women driving alone have been exempted from the scheme.

Stage carriage services will be allowed to operate on fixed routes. However, they cannot allow more than one passenger on a seat. The crew will have to ensure hand sanitisers on board and social distancing. Only those who are close family can ride pillion on two-wheelers. The ban on gatherings, social events, group worship, and funeral groupies will continue.

Handymen such as plumbers, electricians and self-employed service providers, and domestic helpers are exempted from the curfew in orange zones. Banks and financial institutions can return to regular working hours.

Cargo movement is expected to limp back to pre-epidemic levels in most of the State soon.