Curbs to be tightened in Kasaragod district

With the Union Health Ministry recommending tight regulations in COVID-19 hotspot districts for a month after the lockdown period, the district administration has decided to tighten the police control in Kasaragod district.

In the wake of several cases being reported, areas with more patients such as Chengala, Mogral Puthoor, Chemmanadu, Madhur, Uduma, Pallikkara panchayat, and Kasaragod municipality have been declared COVID-19 containment zone.

Help at hand

Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare said the people should not leave their homes. The police were supplying essential items and medicines to houses.

The police were strictly controlling the traffic and drone surveillance would be carried out in the areas, he said, adding that seven drones had been deployed by the police to identify violators.

He said orders were issued to take stringent action against those leaving their houses and to quarantine them at the corona care centre arranged by the district administration.

Maintain distance

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the people were requested to stay inside homes and maintain distance, he said.