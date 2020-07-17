Curbs put small scale fishers, allied workers in dire straits

Kozhikode

17 July 2020 23:00 IST

Fisheries Department promises to ease restrictions after review of the situation

The intensified curbs on fishing harbours and the temporary closure of the Koyilandy and Chombal harbours subsequent to the COVID-19 threat have forced many small-scale fishers and allied workers to further tighten the purse strings amid the continuing financial crisis. Smaller boats which have been active after the exit of larger boats following the trawl ban are the worst-hit with the strengthened regulations.

Fishermen from Koyilandy and Puthiyappa harbours say the daily catch has been on a steady decline due to various factors, including adverse climate conditions. Though the price of fish in the open market is very high and profitable for the traders, the fishers are not in a situation to take advantage of the market trend, they say.

Fishermen who operate from the Beypore harbour say many of their co-workers are now in search of other odd jobs to overcome the situation. Apart from the new regulations related to the permissible number of fishers in a boat, there are numerous hurdles now to practise this traditional vocation, they lament.

Rasheed, a fisherman from Puthiyappa harbour says the number of way-side fish traders was on the increase in Kozhikode district as many found it as a lucrative option to survive during these jobless days. “However, the case of actual fishers who do the risky job is quite tragic. Their number is decreasing day by day,” he rues.

Fishermen’s organisation leaders from Koyilandy harbour which was shut temporarily to ensure public safety say they have been following all the health protocol norms to ensure a healthy ambiance. According to them, it was the rush created by a group of local purchasers and buyers from other areas that prompted the authorities to shut the operations.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department officials say the regulations implemented in harbours and fish landing centres are temporary and they will be lifted a few days later after reviewing the situation. Also, the complete lockdown earlier recommended for harbours is also applicable for the whole district now to fight the pandemic, they add.