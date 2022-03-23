Curbs on tipper lorry operations to be rescheduled
Kozhikode
The Transport Department has proposed new guidelines for the operation of tipper lorries on roads where a large number of school vehicles also ply on a regular basis. The ban on their operation has been proposed to be rescheduled between 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to ensure safety of students. This proposal will be presented at a meeting of the road safety authority scheduled in April last week. Those who have objections should contact the regional transport officer in charge of enforcement at Chevayur.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.