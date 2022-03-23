Kerala

Curbs on tipper lorry operations to be rescheduled 

Kozhikode

The Transport Department has proposed new guidelines for the operation of tipper lorries on roads where a large number of school vehicles also ply on a regular basis. The ban on their operation has been proposed to be rescheduled between 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to ensure safety of students. This proposal will be presented at a meeting of the road safety authority scheduled in April last week. Those who have objections should contact the regional transport officer in charge of enforcement at Chevayur.


