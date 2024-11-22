 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Curbs on spending on new vehicles, refurbishment of offices to continue for another year

The decision to extend the curbs has been taken on the recommendations of a committee appointed to assess the financial position of the State

Published - November 22, 2024 06:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The curbs on government spending on certain components such as the purchase of new vehicles have been extended by another year, citing the financial constraints faced by the State.

The Finance department has issued orders saying that the controls on refurbishment of government buildings and purchase of vehicles and furniture for government offices and institutions will be in place for another year from November 8, 2024 given the need to tone down expenditure.

These curbs were initially imposed as part of the expenditure control measures announced in November 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to extend the curbs by another year has been taken on the recommendations of a committee appointed to assess the financial position of the State, the November 17 order issued by A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), says.

After the initial orders issued in the wake of the pandemic, the State government had extended the expenditure control measures in November 2021, November 2022, and November 2023 citing financial constraints.

In August, the government had decided to cut Plan allocation for 2024-25 by 50%. The same month, the Finance department also directed government departments to keep austerity as well as improved revenue collection in mind when preparing the Budget estimates for the 2025-26 fiscal.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.