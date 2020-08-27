Curbs on public fetes, fairs during Onam

Disaster management dept. issues guidelines

Given the worrisome COVID-19 scenario in the State, the Disaster Management Department has issued stringent guidelines for the conduct of Onam celebrations in non-containment zones. Public festivities, melas and exhibitions will not be allowed during the festival period, according to the guidelines issued on Wednesday. Crowding will not be allowed in the name of Onasadya as well.

Shops can remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. till September 2 in the non-containment zones. The number of staff and customers allowed entry would be based on the free floor space available in each shop. Shops should clearly indicate the number of people who can be allowed inside at a time. District Collectors have been asked to convene meetings of merchant associations/organisations regarding the enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Dining in restaurants

In hotels and restaurants, dining will be allowed subject to strict physical-distancing norms. These establishments should close by 9 p.m. Hotel rooms should be disinfected properly before allowing guests to stay. For avoiding crowds in public markets, the department has recommended that more numbers of temporary markets be opened for Onam. Entry of customers to the markets, shopping malls and textile shops should be controlled so as to ensure proper physical distancing, the department said.

Shops and establishments should use ground markings and deploy trained volunteers/security staff to maintain proper distance among customers. These general directions will be uniformly applicable in all non-containment zones across the State.

‘No’ to Pookkalams

The guidelines require institutions to avoid flower arrangements. Flower vendors from outside the State will not be allowed during the Onam festival period. “The Health Department shall assess the risk of COVID-19 spread, if any, associated with the marketing and use of fresh flowers for Onam Pookkalam and issue a specific advisory in this regard,” the department said.