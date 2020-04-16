Curbs on private vehicles to ease

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that the government would allow the movement of private vehicles within Palakkad, Wayanad, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram districts in a limited manner from April 20.

Cars with a licence plate ending in odd and even numbers could hit the road on alternate days. However, not more than two persons could travel in a car, Mr. Vijayan told mediapersons.

The police would not allow pillion riders on two-wheelers.

The government would continue to block inter-State borders. The ban on air, sea, rail, and road travel would continue at least until May 3, the Chief Minister said.

Construction works

Mr. Vijayan also attempted to coax construction activity back to life. Private builders and the PWD could execute pending works.

However, the employers have to ensure the workforce is adequately protected from the pandemic. Industries could start production. However, they should not employ more than 50% of the workforce at a time, Mr. Vijayan said.

The State would also open the farm, plantation, and food processing sectors. Oil, rice, flour, and coconut oil mills could operate within COVID-19 safeguards in all districts except those under lockdown till May 3.

Public service

Mr. Vijayan said village offices, Akshaya centres, and offices of local bodies should resume the delivery of public services in COVID-19 insulated environments.

The government also allowed barbershops to open on Saturdays and Sundays. The management should not engage air condition nor entertain more than two customers at a time. The salons should not offer beauty and spa treatment and only bare services.