Kerala

Curbs on Painkuni fete

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple fest commences on March 30

Devotees will not be able to witness the rituals and participate in ‘palli vetta’ and ‘arat’ of the 10-day Painkuni festival of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple that commences on March 30.

The restrictions during the annual festival are in addition to the ban on devotees’ entry to the temple from Friday in adherence to the guidelines issued by the government to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, executive officer V. Ratheesan said. “All the rituals in connection with the festival will take place. It will commence on March 24 with the ‘Mannuneerkoral’,” the executive officer said.

Public banned

The entry of devotees has been banned in Pazhavangadi Sree Mahaganapathy temple, Sreekanteswaram Mahadeva temple and Attukal Bhagawathy temple.

