Curbs on number of visitors at tourist destinations

The Wayanad district administration has restricted the number of tourists in major tourist destinations in the district to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by District Collector A. Geetha, decided to restrict the number of visitors in each tourist destination in the district from Wednesday to February 14 in the wake of the increasing number of COVID cases reported in the district.

The name of destination and the maximum number of visitors allowed in each of them a day are as follows: Banasura and Karapuzha reservoirs and Pookode lake (3,500 visitors each a day); Edakkal caves (1,000 visitors); Karlad lake and Soochippara waterfalls (500); Kuruva islands, including the entrances of the Forest and District Tourism Promotion Council, and Sulthan Bathery Town Square (400); Meenmutty waterfalls (300); Pazhassi Park at Mananthavady, Pazhassi memorial at Pulpally, Chembra peak eco-tourism centre and Kanthanpara waterfalls (200); Muthanga and Tholpetty ecotourism centres under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (150); Wayanad Heritage Museum at Ambalavayal, Priyadarshini plantations at Pancharakollyy and Cheengeri hills near Ambalavayal (100 visitors ).