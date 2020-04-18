Curbs on inter-district travel remain in Idukki, Kottayam

Though Idukki and Kottayam come under the green zone for relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the districts will be considered as separate zones.

There will be curbs on inter-district travel and the directives of the Centre will be observed, according to official sources.

An official at the collectorate said on Saturday that measures would be in place to check the spread of the disease once curbs were eased from April 20.

The categorisation of zones was on the basis of reports on the performance of the district to prevent COVID-19, which is still a threat, and the pubic should adopt all safeguards, he added.

There would be no passes required for travelling within the district and hotels and eateries would function.