Curbs on inter-district travel remain in Idukki, Kottayam

Though Idukki and Kottayam come under the green zone for relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the districts will be considered as separate zones.
There will be curbs on inter-district travel and the directives of the Centre will be observed, according to official sources.
An official at the collectorate said on Saturday that measures would be in place to check the spread of the disease once curbs were eased from April 20.
The categorisation of zones was on the basis of reports on the performance of the district to prevent COVID-19, which is still a threat, and the pubic should adopt all safeguards, he added.
There would be no passes required for travelling within the district and hotels and eateries would function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.