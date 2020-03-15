Curbs on foreigners

The district administration has imposed a curb on foreign tourists in Munnar till March 31. The tourists from outside the State will have to undergo tests to prove that they are COVID-19 negative if they have to be admitted to home stays and resorts in Munnar. The administration took the decision after a COVID-19-positive U.K. citizen left a Munnar resort, Tea County, and reached the Nedumbassery airport on Sunday.

List of tourists

Idukki District Collector H. Dinesan, after an emergency meeting convened by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani at Munnar, told The Hindu that a list of tourists, including foreigners, staying at Munnar would be collected and no further bookings by foreigners would be allowed.

The meeting decided to prepare a list of persons who stayed at the homestays and resorts at Munnar.

Strict action would be initiated against those resorts and homestays that violated the directions of the administration.

A squad consisting of political representatives, cultural leaders and officials of government departments would be formed and awareness campaign would be held at Munnar.

All protection would be given to already admitted guests and if any symptoms of the disease were found, it should be informed to health workers.

The samples of those who interacted with the U.K. citizen would be collected and sent for medical tests. It was confirmed that all in the group stayed at Tea County.

A special team of Health Department officials would conduct check on border check-posts and roads.

Mr. Dinesan said that the list of primary and secondary contacts of the tourists who stayed at Tea County would be prepared. Those in the primary contacts’ list would be quarantined.

Isolation wards were ready at the Chithirapuram Primary Health Centre and those staying at the resorts and homestays could opt for it.

Tea County closed

Meanwhile, the district administration closed the Tea County resort.

Mr. Dinesan said that there had been lapse on the part of the resort in informing the district administration about it and taking timely action. The police are questioning the manager who allowed the tourists to leave the resort.

Public may contact Chithirapuram PHC: 9447174383, 9605674491. Devikulam PHC: 8547789958.