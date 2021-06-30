Curbs on district based on TPR as 1,470 new cases reported

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 June 2021 20:58 IST

The district administration on Wednesday issued a revised list of local bodies where restrictions based on COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) will be in force, even as the case load went up by 1,470 new cases.

The regulations were designed to come into force from Wednesday midnight.

Local bodies in the district have been classified into A (TPR below 6%), B (between 6 and 12%), C (12-18%) and D (TPR above 18%) categories.

Thiruvananthapuram city regions are in the B category, and the municipalities of Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyatinkara and Varkala in the C category.

Thirteen grama panchayats—Vellanad, Kallikkad, Vilavoorkal, Manikkal, Mudakkal, Kadakkavur, Malayinkeezhu, Chirayinkeezhu, Pazhayakunnumel, Mangalapuram, Kalliyoor, Cherunniyoor and Amboori—are in the D category where the TPR is above 18%.

Government offices, companies, commissions, corporations, and local self government institutions can function with 50% attendance in local bodies classified into A and B categories. In the C category locations, these offices can function with 25% attendance.

Banks and financial institutions can function on Tuesdays and Thursdays also in addition to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, only internal office work is permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The public are not allowed entry on the two days.

Places of worship in A and B category local bodies are permitted to open for rituals. A maximum of 15 people are allowed to attend by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Examinations are permitted in all four categories on all days including Saturday and Sunday. Indoor shooting of TV serials are permitted in A and B category locations.

In locations classified as A, B and C, entry will be permitted to super markets (five persons per 100 sq ft).

The existing weekend lockdown measures will continue in the district. In the D category locations, these measures will be applicable on all days. D category locations will also be under strict police surveillance.

District logs 1,470 new COVID-19 cases

The district reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases and 1,378 recoveries on Wednesday. The TPR stands at 9.7%. At of Wednesday, 10,184 persons were under treatment for the infection. Local transmission of the infection accounted for 1,359 of the cases. The list also included seven health workers. At present, 37,945 persons are quarantined in the district, including 2,563 people who were quarantined on Wednesday.