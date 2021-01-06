Curbs on celebrations relaxed in Kannur

KANNUR

06 January 2021 01:57 IST

Organisers of events to enforce COVID-19 protocol

Restrictions on celebrations and cultural events in following the COVID-19 outbreak have been relaxed in Kannur district.

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said celebrations and cultural programmes should be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Collector said minor events, including street plays, do not require passes or tickets. Traditional art forms, rituals, festivals, and religious ceremonies can be performed in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. A maximum of 100 people can attend indoor events and 200 people can attend outdoor events, Mr. Subhash said.

Only 50% of seats in theatres should be occupied. Admission to theatres must be in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Seating arrangements should be made in line with physical distancing norms.

Facilities like swimming pool should be disinfected regularly. Similarly exhibition halls can be opened only for business purposes. Hostels for SC/ST students of classes 10 and 12 can be run in accordance with norms, the Collector said.

He added that organisers of festivals, events, and art exhibitions would be responsible for enforcing the COVID protocol.

Information on protocol violations will be uploaded by sectoral magistrates on the COVID vigilance portal.