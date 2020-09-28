Curbs likely to make a comeback in capital

Govt. to evaluate situation in four or five districts with high TPRs

Reeling under the COVID-19 crisis, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration is mulling a revival of stringent curbs to counter the sharp surge in the caseload that appeared to push the district’s healthcare infrastructure to its limits.

While stopping short of recommending a return to the total lockdown, the district authorities has urged the State government to impose necessary curbs to deal with the evolving situation.

While the district recorded 8,300 COVID-19 during the last 10 days (September 18-27), the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 16.34, considerably higher than major cities including Chennai and Mumbai.

That the capital district has reported 1,487 cases without any known source of infection is another cause for worry.

Besides the laxity of large sections in adopting precautionary measures, mass demonstrations and the uncontrolled crowds in markets and other commercial outlets are viewed as factors that threaten to lead the existing containment efforts into disarray.

While suggesting the restriction of commercial activities to essential services alone, the district authorities have also reportedly urged the government to review its decision to permit the functioning of government offices and private establishments in full swing. Limiting the work force in offices to around 50% of the total staff appear to be on the cards.

Among the various options that have been put forth, lockdowns or tight restrictions could be imposed in various taluks such as Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara that continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic spread. A strict ban on gatherings and demonstrations has also been recommended.

According to District Collector Navjot Khosa, the government will evaluate the situation to adopt the steps required to bring the situation under control in the four or five districts that have been recording relatively high TPRs. All options are currently open as far as containment efforts are concerned, she says.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Sreekumar advocated greater curbs especially in shopping hubs that witness crowds similar to the pre-COVID-19 times. “We must adopt all possible measures to avert another complete lock down,” he adds.