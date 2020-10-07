Curbs leave fishers helpless

Fishing boats lying idle in Ashtamudi Lake after the district administration closed all major harbours in Kollam in connection with COVID-19 containment measures.

KOLLAM

07 October 2020

Many fish landing centres sealed off, fishing villages in containment zones

With several fish landing centres across the State sealed off due to COVID-19 and fishing villages repeatedly falling into containment zone, fishers in Kerala are facing yet another crisis.

While most other sectors are limping back to normalcy, marine capture fisheries, mainly mechanised fleets, continue to remain in troubled waters.

“They have reopened Cochin harbour after 10 days and at present all four major harbours of Kollam are not functioning. A string of others, including those in Munambam, Vypeen, Beypore, and Puthiyappa, were closed at different times making it impossible for the industry to stay afloat. It is a seasonal industry and boats from neighbouring States are currently exploiting Kerala’s strict fishing protocols. What we need is a more practical guideline as all fishers, both small scale and large scale, are affected,” says Joseph Xavier Kalappurakkal, general secretary, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

Since all boats have been instructed to return to the harbours of origin after fishing, it is also not possible for the trawlers to ferry the catch to any other place and market it. Deep-sea fishing was also hit due to the uncertainty over the sector and according to fishers the season ends by November.

“A lot of curbs, including the restrictions on the number of boats, days, and crew members are already in place. Closing down the fish landing centres time and again will aggravate the situation and cause law and order issues. We have already lost numerous working days and if this pattern continues the sector will not be able to recover,” says Baby, fisher from Azheekkal.

According to officials, strict clampdowns are the only option as the thickly populated fishing villages, crowded harbours, and auction halls pose a major challenge.

A considerable number of contact cases were reported from the coastal belt of Kollam during the last week forcing the authorities to close down the harbours and auction halls.

“Apart from fishers, several police and fisheries officials posted on duty at the harbourers had tested positive. After Unlock 4 that further eased the restrictions, people have become increasingly negligent when it comes to ‘break the chain’ guidelines. At present, minor fish landing centres are open for traditional fishers and the main harbours will be functional as cases recede,” says Fisheries Deputy Director K.Suhair.

The Health Department has point out non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols and practical difficulties in maintaining physical distancing norms as the main reason for local transmission. “Most of the houses are located close to each other and if a single person contracts the virus it will spread in the entire area. Among the persons who tested positive from the coastal regions, most are fishers and fish vendors. We will not be able to handle the situation without enforcing extra restrictions,” says an official.