Curbs in place at Guruvayur temple

Thrissur

18 January 2022 23:45 IST

In the wake of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, restrictions have been imposed for darshan at the Sreekrishna temple, Guruvayur. Only 3,000 people will be allowed at the temple. Darshan will be controlled by online booking.

Only 12 people, including photographers, will be allowed for weddings. The Choroonu ceremony for children has been stopped until further announcement and prasadam kit will be given from the temple for those who have already booked for the ceremony..

Cultural programmes at the Melpathur auditorium stand postponed. There will not be any Prasada Oottu. Breakfast for 500 people and lunch for 1,000 people will be given as parcel each day from Wednesday. However, facility will be arranged for Thulabharam by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.