Curbs eased in Alappuzha as cases dip

1,012 cases reported on Monday at a TPR of 14.49%

The daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Alappuzha. On Monday, 1,016 new infections were reported. The district also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

The new cases include 1,012 people who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of four others remains unknown. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 14.49%.

Of the 1,016 cases, 158 were logged from Alappuzha, 53 from Kuthiathode, 49 from Mavelikara, 45 from Kayamkulam, 39 from Thycattusserry, 37 each from Cherthala and Cherthala South and 34 each from Chennam Pallipuram and Thamarakulam.

Meanwhile, 2,094 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload fell to 18,127.

With cases decreasing, the Alappuzha district administration has announced more relaxation in lockdown rules. Bakeries can now open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Industry and production units will be allowed to operate daily at 50% capacity. Shops selling electrical, plumbing, painting and other building materials will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Cold storage, meat and chicken stalls are allowed to do business on Sunday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Banks and other financial institutions will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

11 arrested

The police on Monday registered 34 cases and arrested 11 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 747 people for not wearing masks, 477 people for violating physical distancing norms, and nine people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 186 vehicles.