Cups made of coconut shells prove a hit at G20 Sherpas’ meet

March 31, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KANNUR

It was a moment of happiness and accomplishment for Joy George, a native of Payavoor in Kannur, when welcome drinks were served in cups made of coconut shells at the G20 Sherpas’ meeting at Kumarakom.

The cups, which were well received by the delegates and introduced by the organisers as part of the green protocol, were supplied by Mr. George, who is into making products out of coconut shells for several years now. He believes that it was his dedication and determination to pursue making artifacts and other products from coconut shells that landed him an opportunity to showcase his products and skills to foreign delegates.

Amrutha Eco Products, the company established by him at Padiyur in Kannur, supplied 200 cups of 250-ml capacity at the conference, which began on Thursday.

Mr. George, who comes from a family of traditional artisans, started his own production unit at Padiyur in 2010. Before that, he along with his brother had run a unit at Chandankamparam and later at Ramapuram in Kottayam with his friend.

He saw a huge business opportunity for products made of coconut shells while being a college student. At 21, he decided to pursue it as a career.

Apart from cups, he makes spoons, shovels, jugs, saucers, bowls, beer mugs, and food utensils that are in huge demand, he said. He also customises the products depending on the requirement.

Even for the G20 meet, he was contacted by the chief chef of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), who gave him the requirement and specifications. Based on the requirement, the cups were made in just a week, he said.

When George started the company, there were not many who wanted to join him. But now, there are 15 employees.

He said of late the demand had gone up after the company went online. Most of his products are being sold in supermarkets and shops. But with good response, he is planning to export them too.

For manufacturing the products, he purchases the whole coconut. While he makes money by selling copra, he carefully chooses the shell to manufacture the products, he added.

The unit is now producing and selling more than 10,000 products every month. However, he is not able to make a huge profit margin due to the high tax imposed by the government on such products.