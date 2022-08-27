‘Cup of Life’ programme inches closer to Guinness Book

One lakh menstrual cups to be distributed in 24 hours at 120 venues

One lakh menstrual cups will be distributed within 24 hours at 120 venues from August 30 as part of Cup of Life, which has been touted as the world’s largest menstrual hygiene campaign, being implemented by Hibi Eden, MP, in association with Muthoot Finance, in a bid to make it to the Guinness Book.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Eden said pre-registration of one lakh cups had been completed. The distribution of menstrual cups will start at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, from 2 p.m. on August 30 in the presence of an official adjudicator for the Guinness World Records.

Social taboo

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, president Maria Varghese said awareness programmes were in progress to do away with social taboos associated with menstruation. A woman who used menstrual cups could save over ₹40,000 that would otherwise have been spent on purchasing sanitary napkins during her lifetime, she added.

The Guinness announcement ceremony will be held at LuLu Mall at 5 p.m. on August 31, followed by a concert by Stephen Devassy. An official announcement on the project will follow suit. The project is being implemented in partnership with IMA (Kochi) and the Ernakulam district administration.

Apart from awareness programmes, the IMA trained around 1,000 volunteers in menstrual hygiene and use of menstrual cups.

As part of the campaign, a cyclothon will be held at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday with the message ‘Let’s Pedal Towards Change’, at Marine Drive helipad ground.