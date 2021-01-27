Cumulative case burden crosses nine-lakh mark

Thiruvananthapuram

27 January 2021 21:00 IST

State reports 5,659 new cases and 5,006 recoveries

The State’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 crossed the nine-lakh mark on Wednesday and reached 9,05,591 cases when 5,659 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

As many as 51,130 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.07%.

Advertising

Advertising

With 5,006 recoveries also reported on the day, the active case pool has risen to 72,234 patients. The cumulative recoveries so far is 8,29,452 cases.

In comparison to the previous week, between January 18-24, there was almost a 40% increase in new cases in all districts, and the TPR also increased significantly in all districts, with the TPR going up to 13.7% in Pathanamthitta and 14.1% in Kottayam and 14.8% in Wayanad.

The Health Department added another 20 deaths which occurred in the past few days to the official list, taking the toll to 3,663 deaths.

Alappuzha and Kozhikode reported five deaths each, Pathanamthitta four, Malappuram two, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Ernakulam reported one death each.

The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals is 809 as per official reports, with 228 of them requiring ventilator support.

Among districts, Ernakulam continues to report the maximum number of new cases with 879 cases, Kottayam 517, Kollam 483, Malappuram 404, Pathanamthitta 397, Alappuzha 360, Kannur 357, Thiruvananthapuram 353, Thrissur 336, Palakkad 185, Idukki 305,Wayanad 241 and Kasaragod 84.