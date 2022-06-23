Cultural tourism circuit in three months: Minister

Saji Cherian says it will be of immense benefit to youth, researchers

A circuit linking cultural centres from Kasaragod to Parassala will be implemented in three months, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Natyolsavam organised by the Guru Gopinath Nadanagramam at Vattiyurkavu on Thursday.

Mr. Cherian said the cultural circuit project was designed keeping in mind the tourism potential. The circuit would be of immense benefit to the youth, researchers, and tourists. There were plans to conduct a literary festival too in conjunction with the circuit.

Society was failing to take science and logic to a practical level. Those spreading the message of hatred and revenge were getting the claps these days. Both the cultural tourism circuit and the literary fete would uphold the message of humaneness and keeping the marginalised close to oneself.

He promised full support of the government in raising the Guru Gopinath Nadanagramam to world-class level. Development projects should get full support from the people. People living near the Nadanagramam should cooperate with the government on development of the road to the institution.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function, which was attended by Odissi exponent Aruna Mohanty.