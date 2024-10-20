Cultural policy document of Kochi open for comments

The City administration has invited public response to its draft cultural policy.

The policy document aims to celebrate and conserve Kochi’s rich cultural heritage while integrating cultural elements into its development initiatives, according to civic administrators.

The policy document envisages linking of cultural aspects of the city including its historical, literary and social features. The general public can provide their input to the document at the https://c-hed.org/cultural-policy-of-kochi/ .

The document will be open for suggestions for one month, according to a communication from the Kochi Corporation. As part of the initiative, a comprehensive language documentation project has been proposed to collect and compile the various languages and dialects spoken by different segments of the city’s population.

The policy document addresses the development of plastic-free neighbourhoods through community-driven cultural transformation. The draft was prepared by the Centre for Urban Studies at the School of International Relations and Politics, Mahatma Gandhi University, in collaboration with the Centre for Heritage, Environment, and Development of the Kochi Corporation.

The proposal includes the development of a 24/7 public park with an inclusive design that caters to all age groups and physical abilities. It aims to feature modern sports and community infrastructure that fosters nightlife, along with an art galleria to showcase local artists in Kochi.

The Art Galleria will support local photographers and artists in Kochi by hosting exhibitions that showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage and current expressions on global issues, according to the document.

A Cultural Cafe that blends the unique flavours of Kochi has also been proposed. The cafe will serve as a platform for local chefs, showcasing the use of native ingredients in its menu, according to the document.

The policy includes a proposal to establish an open dining area and amphitheatre where guests can savour local cuisine and experience the urban atmosphere. Modelled after Barcelona’s La Boqueria market, the open dining space aims to create a vibrant dining experience. The integrated amphitheatre, inspired by Rome’s Teatro di Marcello, will host live performances, enhancing the cultural appeal of the cafe, according to officials.

