Cultural performances by over 4000 artistes to mark Keraleeyam celebrations

October 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 08:06 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A rich fare of cultural programmes and performances by top artistes will mark the week-long Keraleeyam celebrations in the capital from November 1 onwards.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said the festival will project the State’s cultural history and the achievements that it has made over the years in various spheres. A total of 300 cultural events featuring over 4000 artistes will be presented.

The events will take place across 30 venues in different part of the city. The main venues will be at the Central Stadium, Nishagandhi, Tagore Theatre and Putharikandam Maithanam, in addition to which there will be two venues for dramas, twelve smaller venues and 11 street venues as well as the Salvation Army School ground. The University Senate hall will host dramas, while the children’s dramas will be staged at the Mannarangu in Bharat Bhavan.

At the Central Stadium, the events will begin with Swathi Hridayam, a dance performance by Shobhana on November 1. On the second day, G.S. Pradeep will lock horns with M. Mukesh MLA as part of a special show of Ashwamedham reverse quiz, followed by a Keralapperuma mega show featuring 140 artistes and depicting the State’s journey over the years.

The other major events include a performance by playback singer K.S. Chitra and a musical mega show featuring percussionists Mattanur Sankarankutty, Taufiq Qureshi and musician Stephen Devassy.

Poet Murukan Kattakada will lead a mega poetry evening while Surya Krishnamurthy will present Poorva Mathrikakakl Illatha Nattarivukal, a traditional arts show. Magician Gopinath Muthukad will present Empower with Love, a show featuring differently-abled artistes. There will be dance performances by Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Rajashree Warrier, Jayaprabha Menon, Neena Prasad, Paris Lakshmi and Roopa Raveendran as well as the Indian Navy band’s performance. Aloshi and Aavani Malhar will perform at a mehfil night.

The closing ceremony of the festival at the Central Stadium on November 7 will feature the Jayam musical mega show by M. Jayachandran, Shankar Mahadevan, Karthik, Sithara, Harishankar, Vidhu Prathap and Rimi Tomy. Kerala’s traditional folk art performances including Kathakali, Ottan Thullal, Chakyar Koothu, Nangyar Koothu, Kerala Nadanam, Mohiniyattam, Gaddhika, Oppana, Margam Kali, Kadichazhi Kali, Paakkanar Thullal, Seethakali, Mudiyettu, Padayani, Chavittunadakam, Vanchipattu, Vilppattu, Padappattu and others will be staged at the various venues.

Kalamezhuth and Pulluvan Pattu performances will be staged in front of the banyan tree inside the SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School for seven days. Theyyam, Theyyattam, Malappulayattam, street circus, street magic, street drama, Pooppadayattam, Mayoora Nritham and puppet shows will also be held at the various street venues. Performances by differently-abled artistes from various districts, including Endosulfan victims, will be staged at the Tagore open air auditorium. Artistes from the transgender community will also perform at various venues.

Acclaimed puppeteer K.K. Ramachandra Pulavar’s Tholppavakoothu performance will be on at the Bharat Bhavan hall on all seven days.