Cultural organisation TCPA gets a revamp; to organise Agam gig in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - August 16, 2024 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Three business leaders have come together to revive a pioneering cultural institution in the State capital.

The Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts (TCPA) is set to come alive from the lull induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, with corporates Balagopal Chandrasekhar, V.K. Mathews, and Thomas John Muthoot on a mission to help the institution regain its prominence.

The inaugural event of the revamped TCPA will be a music concert by the band Agam in the city at Uday Palace Convention Centre, Kowdiar, on August 24. The proceeds from the concert will be contributed to the relief and rehabilitation of people devastated by the recent natural disaster in Wayanad.

The TCPA will function as a platform for hosting events, collaborating with cultural institutions and performers across continents, and participating in international festivals and cultural exchange programmes.

Imparting a fresh start to its endeavours, the TCPA has appointed actor Cuckoo Parameswaran as its artistic director.

