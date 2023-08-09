HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cultural gathering in Kozhikode to seek release of ‘GROW’ Vasu

August 09, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A cultural gathering has been planned at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Thursday seeking dropping of charges against 93-year-old trade unionist ‘GROW’ Vasu, who has been in jail for the past few days following his arrest in a case related to a 2016 incident.

The case was booked against him for staging a protest in front of the mortuary of the medical college hospital in November 2016 against the alleged encounter killings of CPI (Maoist) activists Koppam Devarajan and Ajitha in Nilambur forest that year. After he was produced in court, though the judge informed Mr. Vasu that he could be released on personal bail, the former preferred to go to jail. His remand period will end on Friday.

Ambika, one of the organisers of the protest, said the case against Mr. Vasu could not be justified at all. It was an assault on people’s right to protest. On Thursday, cultural activists, artists, and singers are planning to gather at Pottammal, where Mr. Vasu has been running an umbrella shop, to hold various events. Writer Kalpetta Narayanan will inaugurate the meeting. Their demand is that when Mr. Vasu will be produced in court again on Friday, the government should express its willingness to drop the case. Earlier, writers such as Arundhati Roy and K.G. Sankarapillai had sought his release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.