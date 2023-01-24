HamberMenu
Cultural festival will be organised in memory of Azhikode: Saji Cherian 

Minister inaugurates renovated Azhikode memorial at Eravimangalam

January 24, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Saji Cherian and K. Rajan visiting the renovated Sukumar Azhikode memorial at Eravimangalam, near Thrissur, on Tuesday.

Ministers Saji Cherian and K. Rajan visiting the renovated Sukumar Azhikode memorial at Eravimangalam, near Thrissur, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

A seven-day cultural festival will be organised every year in memory of writer and orator Sukumar Azhikode, Minister for Culture Saji Charian has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Azhikode memorial at Eravimangalam, near here, on Tuesday, Mr. Cherian said the first cultural festival would be held next year.

“The land beside the river, behind Azhikode’s house will be acquired to build a facility for writers to stay and write. The Department of Culture will provide support for conducting the cultural festival at the Azhikode memorial in association with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi,” the Minister said. Thrissur would be the venue for the first-ever international cultural festival to be held in the State, he said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said the Azhikode memorial should be developed to attract more visitors. The memorial would have an audio system for the visitors to hear the speeches of the great orator. There would be a library and a theatre too. Funds would be allocated from the MLA fund, he said.

Azhikode was a social activist who represented the conscience of Malayali, said K. Satchidanandan, president, Kerala Sahitya Akademi. Azhikode gave a vision and direction to democratic movements in the State, he said.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar; Sahitya akademi former president Vaisakhan; Akademi vice-president Ashokan Cheruvil; secretary C.P. Aboobekker; Sangeeta Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali; and others participated.

