Cultural events to grace IFFK

A slew of cultural events have been lined up on the sidelines of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). On March 18, the opening day, singer Gayathri Asokan and accordionist Suraj Sathe will pay a musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at the Nishagandhi Theatre.

Musician Shahabaz Aman will perform on March 19. Pathi Folk Academy will present Gothrakalamela on March 21. Singer Pushpavathy will lead a fusion concert on March 23. Rakesh Brahmanandan will perform on March 24.