Cultural events to be held in Chengannur as part of boat league

A series of arts and cultural events will be organised in the Chengannur Assembly constituency in connection with the next month's Champions Boat League (CBL) race at Pandanad in Alappuzha. Saji Cherian, MLA, said on Saturday programmes would begin with a procession from Parumala Kadavu on October 23 at 3 p.m. Mannar Maholsavam will be held at the Nair Samajam School ground from October 23 to November 1. An exhibition of handicrafts will be held as part of the Maholsavam. Film, book and food festivals have been planned at different places. Mr. Cherian said programmes would be held in all the 10 grama panchayats and the Chengannur municipality in the constituency. The CBL race will be held on the Pampa river on November 5.