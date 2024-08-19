ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural event by international students at MGU

Published - August 19, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Foreign students from other universities in the State can participate through paid registration. The event will be held on MGU campus on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

Students from 31 countries in various departments of Mahatma Gandhi University and its affiliated colleges, will take part in the International Confluence on Cultural Diversity, slated to be held on the university campus on August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement on Monday said the event presented an opportunity for the participants to showcase the major art form of their respective countries. They can choose to present individually or with others, either in person or online. Video presentations of cultural programmes can also be given.

Foreign students from other universities in the State, along with teachers and representatives from NGOs engaged in international cultural relations, can join the event through paid registration.

MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar will inaugurate the event at 9 a.m. Pradeep Kumar, Zonal Director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will deliver the keynote address. The MGU and its affiliated colleges together host 122 students from 31 countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US