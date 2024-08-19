GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cultural event by international students at MGU

Foreign students from other universities in the State can participate through paid registration. The event will be held on MGU campus on August 23

Published - August 19, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students from 31 countries in various departments of Mahatma Gandhi University and its affiliated colleges, will take part in the International Confluence on Cultural Diversity, slated to be held on the university campus on August 23.

An official statement on Monday said the event presented an opportunity for the participants to showcase the major art form of their respective countries. They can choose to present individually or with others, either in person or online. Video presentations of cultural programmes can also be given.

Foreign students from other universities in the State, along with teachers and representatives from NGOs engaged in international cultural relations, can join the event through paid registration.

MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar will inaugurate the event at 9 a.m. Pradeep Kumar, Zonal Director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will deliver the keynote address. The MGU and its affiliated colleges together host 122 students from 31 countries.

