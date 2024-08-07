GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cultural event at Kerala University basketball stadium shifted following controversy

Construction of stage to present a play based on MT’s works suspended. Director of Physical Education had informed university that use of stadium for other purposes will damage its surface

Published - August 07, 2024 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following a controversy over the proposal to use a basketball indoor stadium on the Kerala University’s Senate House campus at Palayam for a cultural event, the organisers have now decided to shift the programme to another venue. The Soorya Stage Society, which was to stage a play based on M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s works, has stopped the ongoing construction activities for the stage at the indoor stadium.

The society said in a statement that the event was being shifted to another venue so as to avoid any controversy around an event to honour MT.

The events are being organised in association with the Culture department for five days from August 17. The stadium, built at a cost of ₹2 crore, was allotted for the event in violation of the norms preventing the use of the facility for any other purpose than basketball tournaments, coaching and practice sessions.

The Director of the Physical Education department had informed the University earlier that the use of the stadium for other purposes could damage its surface. The Culture department had allocated ₹10 lakh for the construction of the stage.

