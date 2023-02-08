ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural evening by differently abled children on Saturday

February 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Programme will be a prelude to Magic Academy’s Sammohan national festival for differently abled

The Hindu Bureau

The Academy of Magical Sciences, popularly known as the Magic Academy, will organise Sammohan, a national arts festival for the differently abled, here on February 25 and 26.

The festival will be preceded by a programme by differently abled children at the Nishagandhi auditorium, Kanakakkunnu, at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Two-hour show

Children from the Different Arts Centre of magician Gopinath Muthukad will present the two-hour cultural show. Magic, music, dance, and skit will be among the programmes presented by the children.

More than 1,000 differently abled children from various States in the country and their guardians will participate in the event, being organised with the support of the Social Justice department of the State and the Union governments.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner Aditya Suresh will inaugurate the programme. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is the patron of the Different Arts Centre, will preside.

